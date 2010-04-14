Posted by joshilyn at April 14, 2010 6:32 AM
Faster Than Kudzu is dead. Long live Faster Than Kudzu!
Just to let you know that I suggested gods in Alabama for my book group. They loved it and we'll gather this Sunday evening for discussion. I'll be serving foods of the deep south--wish I had written you earlier for suggestions. Also wish that I could have arranged a conference call with you. I didn't think fast enough. We'll be reading more of your works. As an English teacher (from NYS) and a mother who has a daughter in Chicago), I identified with and enjoyed your writing immensely.Posted by: Jane Ryan at April 29, 2010 9:37 PM