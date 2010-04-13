Tuesday is my Five Full Plates day, and I almost wish this essay was HERE so I could put it in Especial Pet Favorites. It's about our new I DARE YOU challenge where we force ourselves to step outside of our comfort zones. But it can’t be here. As the Best of my Beloveds know, there are unspoken rules here on FTK that I put into place when I realized my then 12 year old niece was reading it---things like not mentioning my reproductive system in ANY context and not calling people Bathroom Wall Sailor words. Heh.
My niece is now sixteen, but I have kept these rules anyway, operating under the theory that OTHER people have twelve year old reading nieces. On 5FP I feel less conscious of these rules, and in today’s entry I broke about 5 of em, So. You have been warned. DO NOT CLICK THIS if you want any sort of decorum.
Finally, a Best Beloved who particularly liked the tale of Boggart’s most recent perfidy sent me a link to this, which Boggart thinks is hilarious, and I think is grounds to get off on Justifiable Catricide:
What!? Nobody else is up yet to read exciting new posts but ME? Hee, I got to devirginize it.
;-)
Maybe he can't distinguish between "his" and "not his" either.Posted by: Ev at April 13, 2010 11:54 AM
Wait a minute...I am freaking out a little here. No more RNG - no more 3 ? - what is happening?
Change is no bueno when it comes to my beloved Faster Than Kudzu. Please say it isn't so!
I loved your post on FFP. . .and that photo grosses me out and cracks me up in equal measure.Posted by: Roxanne at April 13, 2010 8:19 PM
That was incredibly brave of you, Joss, to post such personal stuff. Yay you!
And I would donate if I could, because everyone who can should. We need people like you amongst us, and donating blood is a Good Thing.
Sadly, though, I can't.Posted by: Fran at April 13, 2010 9:48 PM