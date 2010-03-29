Surgery Follow Up

Joshilyn is fine, just like I TOLD you she would be. You should learn to be more trusting, internet.

The surgery ran longer than expected so they plan to keep Joshilyn in the hospital until Wednesday, and then she'll be in bed rest for a week after that. Expect to see a post up by her sometime late this week.

I have several very fine photographs chronicling her adventures, but I rather suspect that would result in my very own hospitalization. I will leave that to your very fine imaginations. Suffice to say that she's still pretty hot, even in an open backed gown and hospital socks. Not very dignified, mind you, but still hot.

- Mr. Husband

Posted by joshilyn at March 29, 2010 11:38 PM

