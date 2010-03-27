Joshilyn is fine. Everyone say it with.... "Joshilyn is fine". Good, now everyone clap your hands and say, "I do believe in novelists".
The Scene: A hospital room in rural Georgia. Banjos play in the background and doctors and nurses square dance in the hall outside.
Mr. Husband: Good day Kudzu-ites.
As most of you know, Joshilyn has been having some ongoing issues with anemia. On Thursday of this week, she was admitted to the hospital and was given several units of blood and was soon resting in a bored and irritated fashion in a hospital bed. By Friday night she was feeling much better, but is still stuck in bed for the duration of the weekend. She says the upside is, hospital food is vile she is bound to drop five pounds, but she is appalled by the scant selection of cable channels and her inability to get wifi.
She will be going in for a surgical procedure on Monday at 11am. It's nothing that isn't considered common and she will be fine. It is still surgery, though, and prayers are always appreciated. If all goes well, she should be home by Wednesday, though she will be confined to her bed for a week or so following the operation.
She says to tell you she is being given "awesome drugs," and that she says, "I love you, man. I really do." Also, her excellent anesthesiologist is named Dr. Swami. I will keep you guys updated, and she should be back blogging in a couple of weeks.
--Scott
Poor Joshilyn! I am glad to hear about the awesome drugs and hope the cable selection improves soon.Posted by: redzils at March 27, 2010 12:10 PM
Good drugs! Bad food! Sounds like a winning combination.
Thank you for the update - I was concerned. I'm glad that Joshilyn is scheduled to have repairs done and hope that all goes well.
Joshilyn, I hope you become medically-boring very, very soon.
With a doctor named Swami, I am very relieved and sure that all will come out right.
Swami Rivers .. no, no I guess that's "Swaney-River".
Thanks for the update Mr Husband. I was worried.
