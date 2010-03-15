Scene: My house. Foyer.
Enter: Bagel. Feet a’scrabble, he runs to the front door.
Bagel: *on red alert* BARK BARK BARK!
Scott: What? Hey, dog! What?!
Bagel: BARK BARK BARK!
Scott: What is going on?
Me: A tiny, fluffy cat is on the porch.
Bagel: BARK BARK BARK!
Scott: Mister Dog. Unless that cat is coming at the door with a handgun, you need to shut it.
Hee! I love him.
Meanwhile, I have figured out a key component in my mental illness, and I blogged about it on Five Full Plates. If you haven’t been by the plates recently, we are now on a four week SPRING CLEANING Challenge.
Viva la Lemon Pledge.
W T H? Where did week one, two and three go???
Sorry if that sounds cranky, but I thought it was just starting. I HATE being late.
JulieB St. Perpetua of TardinessPosted by: JulieB at March 15, 2010 10:56 PM
The four weeks has just started, JulieB, don't fret!
Ah, Lemon Pledge. My mom's special "cleaning" secret, that I also like to use. Give a few random spritzes of it before company comes over: it smells like you actually did some dusting!
:-D
funny, funny, funny.
oh and THANKS for the reminder that it's time to get Spring Cleaning. i will go play in traffic now.Posted by: Justice Fergie at March 16, 2010 10:20 PM
NO NO NO NOT ready for spring cleaning running to hid in the pile of rotten leaves that never got swept out to compost...Posted by: Linda J at March 17, 2010 1:13 PM
I need to know what happened to the tiny, fluffy cat on the porch. Is s/he okay?Posted by: Kate at March 27, 2010 7:48 AM