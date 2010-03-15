Man Bites Dog

Scene: My house. Foyer.

Enter: Bagel. Feet a’scrabble, he runs to the front door.

Bagel: *on red alert* BARK BARK BARK!

Scott: What? Hey, dog! What?!

Bagel: BARK BARK BARK!

Scott: What is going on?

Me: A tiny, fluffy cat is on the porch.

Bagel: BARK BARK BARK!

Scott: Mister Dog. Unless that cat is coming at the door with a handgun, you need to shut it.

Hee! I love him.

Meanwhile, I have figured out a key component in my mental illness, and I blogged about it on Five Full Plates. If you haven’t been by the plates recently, we are now on a four week SPRING CLEANING Challenge.

Viva la Lemon Pledge.



Posted by joshilyn at March 15, 2010 8:23 PM

